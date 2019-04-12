BJP demands re-polling in 297 West Bengal booths

A BJP delegation on Friday approached the (EC) demanding re-polling in 297 booths in West Bengal's Lok Sabha constituency that voted on Thursday in the first phase of polling.

The delegation also urged the poll body to ensure deployment of central forces in all polling booths for free and fair elections.

The delegation, comprising Union Ministers and and its Anil Baluni, submitted to the a memorandum, accusing the (TMC) of rigging during the first phase of polling.

"TMC goons prevented people from voting in on Thursday. We demanded re-polling and stationing of two CAPF soldiers in every booth in the state," Naqvi told reporters.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said: "There were instances of rigging and booth capture... 'goondagardi' (hooliganism) was done by TMC's 'goondas' during the first phase of polling."

Cooch Behar's BJP candidate had held a protest in front of the District Magistrate's office on Thursday evening, demanding a re-poll in all the booths where central forces were not deployed.

