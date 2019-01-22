BenQ launches 4K home cinema projectors in India

Taiwanese company on Tuesday launched two new 4K -- "W2700" and "W5700" -- with CinematicColor technology, projector-optimised HDR-PRO support and individual factory colour calibration in

The new projectors, "W2700" and "W5700", priced at Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh respectively, are the world's first 4K projectors, the company said.

"With this new range of 4K projectors, we are extremely optimistic that these will turn any room into a world-class home theatre with enhancing technologies," said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director,

Fuelled by DCI-P3 colour space, "W2700" delivers the highest level of image accuracy while the "W5700" projector provides a 1.6X big zoom along with 2D H/V lens shift that is ideal for audio visual (AV) rooms.

The HDR-PRO supported also incorporate auto colour and tone mapping techniques to offer improved brightness and contrast range along with ideal image optimization for vivid quality.

Designed with a compact profile, the light weight facilitate tailored personalization with versatile short throw, big zoom and lens shift for a wide range of possibilities, the company said.

The projectors would begin shipping in the first quarter of 2019.

