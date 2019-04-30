BJP continues to protest over Telangana exam goof-up

Demanding Jagdish Reddy's resignation over the Intermediate examination results goof-up, workers on Tuesday tried to lay siege to the official residence of here.

Police arrested workers, who tried to break the cordon and barge into Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the CM in Begumpet area.

Another group of leaders, including former Central Bandaru Dattatreya, was arrested while staging a sit-in at the to condemn the arrest of

Laxman was arrested on Monday, hours after he began an indefinite fast at the BJP office here demanding a judicial probe into the bungling by the (IBE) and compensation for the families of the 21 students who committed suicide. Police forcibly shifted him to the (NIMS).

Laxman has also called for a state-wide shutdown on Thursday to protest the imbroglio and the suicides in its wake, which forced the government to order free re-verification of answer sheets of over 3 lakh students who failed to obtain pass marks.

Over 400 workers of the Congress, other Opposition parties and student groups were also arrested on Monday while trying to lay siege to the IBE office.

Meanwhile, senior on Tuesday visited in and dared K.T. to swear before the deity that he stands by his claim of not knowing anything about Globarena Technologies, the company being held responsible for the results fiasco.

Rama Rao, who is son of K. Chandrashekhar Rao, has denied any information about the IT firm.

Hanumantha Rao said that if failed to turn up at the temple to swear, it meant that he was lying about the company.

