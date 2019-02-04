Maduro refuses ultimatum call for free elections in Venezuela

has refused to accept an ultimatum from European calling for free elections, saying that "international cannot base itself on ultimatums".

Last week, the UK, France, and gave Maduro until Sunday to call new elections or they would recognise the country's as President, reports

"We don't accept ultimatums from anyone," Maduro said in an interview with Spanish private channel LaSexta on Sunday.

"It's as if I went to the (EU) and said, 'I give you seven days to recognise the republic of Catalonia or if not, we will take measures'. International cannot base itself on ultimatums. That is the epoch of imperialism or colonies."

Maduro went on to question why the EU should dictate political norms to his country.

"Why does the EU tell a country in the world that already had in accordance to its constitution, its laws, its institutions, with the international observers, that they have to repeat their Why? Because their right allies in didn't win?" he asked.

Maduro also refused to accept the humanitarian crisis in his country.

" does not have a humanitarian crisis. has a political crisis. Venezuela has an economic crisis. We have a huge economic war," he said.

As Maduro showed no willingness to relinquish power amid defections and calls for his ouster, Guaido outlined an opposition road map on Sunday, reports

The main points of Guaido's plan concern humanitarian aid and Venezuela's assets.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Guaido laid out the three steps to his road map: "Create a coalition of national and international interests to facilitate humanitarian aid to three collection points; demand the military permit aid into the country; ask to protect Venezuela's assets abroad."

The self-proclaimed Interim said on Saturday that humanitarian aid would be sent to collection points in Cucuta, Colombia; and an unspecified island.

The EU -- whose Parliament, along with the US and several Latin American countries, has recognised Guaido's interim leadership -- is scheduled to co-host a meeting to "create conditions for a political and peaceful process to emerge".

The on Venezuela will meet in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, on Thursday.

It seeks "free, transparent and credible elections". The group includes Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and co-host

China, Cuba, and are among the that have voiced support for Maduro.

