BJP youth wing, police clash over rising unemployment in Odisha

The youth wing of the (BJP) in Odisha on Thursday clashed with the police while marching towards the state Assembly protesting over growing unemployment in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) entered into a scuffle with security personnel while crossing barricades to gherao the here.

"While over 22 lakh youth have registered themselves with the employment exchanges in the state since 2009, the provided employment to only 26,000 youth in the last 10 years," said Tankadhar Tripathy,

"The had taken Rs 100 from about 40,000 candidates to hold a job fair. But, it failed to conduct the fair and return the money. The government has looted the youth."

He said has failed to keep his 2014 election manifesto promise.

The ruling party had promised to set up a Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme under which a minimum of 150 youth from each gram panchayat will be imparted necessary skill training besides providing loan and subsidy linkage to them.

Reacting to the protest, the said the saffron party has no right to speak on employment.

" had promised to provide two crore employment every year. Where is the employment? They have betrayed the youth and the country," said BJD MLA Puspendra Singhdeo.

Several BJP workers were arrested following the protest.

