Businessman killed in MP

Unidentified assailants killed a businessman in Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore, police said on Thursday.
Sandeep Aggarwal, 38, was shot at late on Wednesday when he was going to his car, parked near his office in Vijay Nagar area.
He was hospitalised in a critical condition when he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said it has arrested some persons in connection with the incident.
According to the police, it is likely that Aggarwal was killed over business-related matters.
