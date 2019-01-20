By questioning EVMs, Opposition has started making excuses for their inevitable defeat: Modi

on Sunday came down heavily on opposition alliance, saying they have started making excuses for their inevitable defeat in 2019 polls by questioning EVMs.

The Prime Minister's attack come during his interaction with booth-level BJP workers from Lok Sabah constituencies of Hatkanangale, Kolhapur, Madha, Satara in and South Goa.

"They have now started making excuses for their inevitable defeat (in 2019 polls). The EVMs are being made the villain," Modi said.

His attack came in the wake of opposition party's renewed demand for scrapping Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and a return to ballot papers.

Twenty-three political parties, including the Congress, came together for the "United India" rally at the Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday. Some leaders interacted with the media demanding scrapping of the EVM process.

The parties also decided to form a four-member committee comprising Akhilesh Yadav (SP), (BSP), (Congress) and Arivind Kejriwal (AAP) to deal with the issue.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Modi said they have no faith in constitutional institutions and this was the reason why they were busy maligning these institutions.

"It is obvious that every political party wants to win elections, but the major concern is that they take people for granted. They think people are fools. This is a dangerous game. Its a matter of concern.

"They do not even think before maligning Constitutional institutions. They do not have faith in any of the institutions. For long, they ruined the country and today they are busy maligning our institutions," he said.

The opposition parties have been accusing the of ruining the institutions such as the CBI, RBI, CVC and other constitutional bodies.

