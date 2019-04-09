Campaigning ends for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

Campaigning came to an end on Tuesday for four of the 40 seats in going to polls in the first of seven-phase polls in the state on April 11.

Polling in this phase will be held in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad parliamentary constituencies. All of them fall in Maoist-affected areas.

The over two-week-long canvassing saw top leaders of the ruling and their constituents -- Janata Dal-United (JD-U), and (LJP) -- as well as by leaders of the opposition comprising Rashtriya (RJD), Congress, (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and (VIP).

Besides, six left parties, and (JAP) also hit the campaign trail.

A bitter war of words was witnessed during the campaigning, occasionally marred by personal attacks and unparliamentary language targeted at each other.

The run-up to the elections saw a hectic campaigning by star campaigners like Narendra Modi, BJP Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar, among others.

Rahul Gandhi, RJD and former Minister Rabri Devi, of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, RLSP and former and former also addressed a large number of poll rallies to woo the voters.

About 70 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 44 candidates in the first round of polling on Thursday.

The leaders also played several issues. The main electoral planks on which all parties are seeking votes include economic development, job quotas and battle against corruption. The BJP also highlighted action against terror from

However, political observers feel that in many places, caste equations will influence the voters more than anything else.

The NDA is banking on upper castes, EBCs, OBCs and Dalits, while the Grand Alliance's hopes lie with the OBCs, EBCs, Muslims and Dalits.

Prominent candidates in the fray are from Gaya seat, LJP candidate Chirag Paswan, and and son of Ram Vilas Paswan, from Jamui seat.

The para military forces have been deployed to ensure security at all polling booths and drones will be used for the first time for surveillance, officials said.

