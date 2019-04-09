Modi condemns Maoist attack, pays tribute to MLA

on Tuesday condemned the Maoist attack in in which a BJP MLA and four others were killed and asserted that the sacrifices of "these martyrs" will not go in vain.

In a tweet soon after the incident, Modi paid tributes to the slain legislator, saying he was a

"Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain," he said.

" was a dedicated karyakarta (worker) of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Maoists exploded an improvised (IED) in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening, killing BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, his and three personal security officers in a forested part of district, officials said.

The Maoists carried out "the meticulously planned attack" when Mandavi was hurrying to an election meeting just before the close of election campaign at 5 p.m. for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections starting on Thursday.

of Police Giridhar Naik said five people had been killed and that only Baghel's vehicle was targeted in the convoy of vehicles in Kuakonda area.

