Cautious optimism in Ayodhya on government move

On a day the sought permission to hand over the "undisputed" land in to the Nyas, the stakeholders in the temple town reacted with cautious optimism, saying this could be the way out to the long legal tangle.

The main litigant from the Muslim side, Iqbal Ansari, said he did not have any objection to the move by the

"The dispute is about the 2.77-acre land where the once stood," he said. "The land other than this is in possession of the government...there are temples on it, a graveyard, houses...we have no objection whatever is done of the land. But the matter as to where the mosque once stood will be decided by the Supreme Court," Ansari told IANS.

He charged the BJP government at the Centre with "playing on the issue" as the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. He said the had in 1993 acquired 67 acres of land. For the land excluding the 2.77 acres, no one had much of a problem.

Ansari has on many occasions said that he wanted an amicable, just and to the problem.

From side, the of the Ram Lalla, seated in a makeshift temple on the site where was demolished, Acharya Satyendra Das says that while there was no problem from their side in the getting back the remaining land, the cannot be built unless the 2.77 acre title suit is settled.

Meanwhile Zafaryab Jilani, member of the All- (AIMPLB), has said that the apex court had ordered status quo and if the Union government does anything in contravention, he will challenge it in the

Talking to IANS, the convener of (BMAC) said that "so far an application has been moved by the Centre and the court is still to take cognisance. In case it does, we will file an objection".

"We will also challenge the government's move as the government cannot take sides on such issues. It can be an agenda of a political party, but not of a government," he said emphatically while adding that by all logical and legal standards, the application has no basis.

Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, told reporters in Prayagraj that he welcomed the move of the "I welcome the step. The undisputed land should be given to us for temple construction" he added.

Paras Gupta, a grocery show owner in the temple town, though, sounded concerned at the "growing activity" on the issue as Lok Sabha polls draw near. He said any peaceful settlement was welcome.

"We want peace and kaam-dhandha (work) to run smoothly. The government must keep this in mind while deciding anything on the sensitive issue," he told IANS.

( can be contacted at mohit.d@ians.in)

--IANS

md/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)