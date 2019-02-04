CBI's conduct smacks of unprofessionalism: BJD

The (BJD) on Monday said the conduct of the (CBI) smacks of unprofessionalism.

The comment comes a day after the CBI's attempt to question in connection with a ponzi scheme scam was thwarted by the

The said institutional integrity has to be restored after the row between the and the

"We are a matured democracy and professionalism should be maintained in these issues," said a statement.

"Even in Odisha, sudden action of the just before the Panchayat elections in the past and now before the smacks of unprofessional conduct and coloured with political motives," said the statement.

MP also opposed the action of the in

"It is something which demonstrates and questions the institutional integrity of CBI. The manner in which CBI has been functioning over the last two-three months does not show professionalism. This is the reason as to why the CBI is facing such criticism today. We are not a banana republic," Mahtab said.

He added that there were instances, especially during the last few years, when the situation got aggravated to such an extent that institutions were derided because of certain motivated actions.

This should be stopped, Mahtab said.

"Adequate steps were also taken by the CBI just to defame the BJD in and actions were taken against its leaders to defame them. This smacks of unprofessionalism. We want the CBI to be a professional organisation and target those who are indulging in corruption," he said.

