Chahar takes three as Chennai restrict KKR to 108/9

took three wickets as (CSK) restricted (KKR) to 108/9 in 20 overs in an encounter here on Tuesday.

(3/20 in four overs) shaved off the KKR top order early and was well supported by veteran (2/15 in four overs) who was very economical and (2/21 in four overs) as Chennai never allowed the visitors to get an upper hand after they were asked to bat first by M.S. Dhoni.

The defending champions, led admirably by Dhoni, even kept quiet as the big-hitting West Indian scored 50 off 44 ball not out, his innings laced with five fours and three sixes.

KKR never really got going and it looked like they would not cross the 100-run mark before Russell -- struggling with niggles -- hit for one six and two fours as the purple brigade managed to get 15 runs off the last over.

Russell was dropped when he was batting on 8 by Harbhajan which was a difficult chance.

KKR were reduced to 24/4 inside the first five overs, largely due to who bowled a superb first spell of 3-0-14-3.

He first trapped (0) in front to then account for the wicket of Nitish Rana (0) who hit a rising delivery straight to Ambati Rayudu at midwicket.

In between those two wickets, Harbhajan continued his rich vein of form with the ball by removing (6) with a tossed up delivery that the West Indian top-edged to Chahar who ran backwards from point to complete an excellent catch.

The pacer then got the back of (11) who was guilty of trying to play one shot too many, and holing out to at deep square leg.

(19) and Shubman Gill (9) then tried to stem the rot but just when the pair looked to have settled in, Karthik hit straight to midwicket where Harbhajan took a sharp catch off Tahir.

Tahir removed Gill too with a googly that slipped through between inside edge and leg for Dhoni to take the bails off behind the stumps.

Russell and (8) joined hands for a 29-run stand for the seventh wicket but once Harbhajan sent the latter back with a delivery that spun sharply away from the batsman for Dhoni to effect an easy stumping, it was all downhill for the visitors.

Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna did not trouble the scorers with 1 not out) staying till the end with Russell.

Brief scores: 108/9 ( 50; 3/20, 2/15, 2/21)

