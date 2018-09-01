Chief Justice Misra recommends Justice Gogoi as his successor

Following the principle of seniority, of (CJI) has recommended the name of Justice as his successor, said informed sources on Saturday.

Justice is the senior-most of the top court after Misra.

As per convention, the outgoing sends the recommendation for his successor 30 days before he is to demit office, so that the Chief Justice-designate is named well in time.

If the recommendation is cleared by the Central government, Justice will be administered the oath of office by on October 3.

CJI Misra is retiring on October 2, but the day being a on account of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, October 1 will be his last working day.

The Union had in August last week written to the Chief Justice requesting him to recommend the name of his successor.

Conventionally, the asks the outgoing Chief Justice to recommend the name of the who would replace him.

Justice Gogoi is one of the four judges who had held the unprecedented press conference in January this year, raising concerns about the administration in the apex court, saying it was "not in order". The other three judges were -- Justice (now retired), Justice and Justice

Justice Gogoi is from Assam, and he headed the special bench that is monitoring the updation of National Register of Citizens to identify citizens in the northeastern state.

Born in 1954, Justice Gogoi joined the Bar in 1978. He was subsequently appointed as Permanent of on February 28, 2001.

Later transferred to the & in September 2010, he went on to become the Chief Justice of same high court in February 2011. He was elevated as a judge of the in April 2012.

