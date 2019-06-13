Chris Froome could be awarded 2011 Vuelta a España

British could be awarded the 2011 Vuelta a España after the original winner was retroactively stripped of the title for doping on Thursday.

Froome, who recently underwent after he fractured his femur, hip, elbow and several ribs in a severe crash during the Criterium du race, could become winner, reports news.

"The anti-doping tribunal found the retired rider (Juan Jose Cobo Acebo) guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (use of a prohibited substance) based on abnormalities from 2009 and 2011, detected in his biological passport, and imposed a three-year period of ineligibility on the rider," The (UCI) said in a statement.

Cobo still has the opportunity to appeal the decision at the for Sport (CAS).

and his then Team Sky teammate came second and third, respectively, in that year.

The four-time winner, who currently rides for Team Ineos (formerly Team Sky until a change in sponsorship in February 2019), went on to win the Vuelta a España in 2017. He has also won the Giro de Italia, the first Brit to do so.

The 34-year-old Brit remained in intensive care at the University Hospital of Saint-Etienne, France, after the Wednesday's crash. He hit a wall at high speed when he momentarily took his hand off the handlebars to blow his nose.

"He has undergone to repair his femur, his hip, his elbow," his team principal said in Boen-sur-Lignon before stage 5 of the on Thursday.

"He's got broken ribs, a little bit of internal damage as well. He's staying in intensive care for the next couple of days," Brailsford said.

Froome's have ruled him out of this year's Tour de France, set to begin on July 6. "It is a serious accident. Clearly, he will not be at the start of the Tour de France," Brailsford said on Wednesday.

It would take quite a long time before he races again, he added.

has also won three trophies in the (2013, 2015 and 2016).

