CNI Diocese in Kolkata gets 21st Bishop

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Paritosh Canning has taken over as the Bishop of the Calcutta Diocese of the Church of North India (CNI), with Probal Kanta Dutta being transferred.

"Paritosh Canning, transferred from the Diocese of Barrackpore, will be installed as the new Bishop of Calcutta Diocese at 5:00 pm in St. Paul's Cathedral on Tuesday," Suresh Jacob, Executive member of Delhi Synod (the supreme supervisory, legislative and executive body of the Church of North India) told the press.

Canning will be the 21st Bishop of Calcutta Diocese with immediate effect, he said.

Jacob explained that Dutta joined the Diocese here in the city after being transferred from Durgapur, but he has been sent back as his need was badly felt there.

The CNI has 27 Diocese spread across 26 Indian states.

Sharing his vision, the new Bishop, Canning said: "Our focus will be on youth and see that they get proper guidance. We will also work for the orphans and HIV patients".

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 01:56 IST

