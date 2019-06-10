Uma Bharti in Uttarakhand for meditation

-
ALSO READ
Life of 'gathbandhan' very small: Uma Bharti
Uma Bharti appointed BJP's national vice-president
Won't contest LS elections, will campaign for BJP if party wants: Uma Bharti
Rajnath will win in Lucknow, Poonam Sinha like my sister-in-law: Uma Bharti
2019 Lok Sabha polls Rashtravad vs Parivarvad: PM Modi
-
In less than a month, BJP leader Uma Bharti has returned to the sylvan surroundings of Uttarakashi district in Uttarakhand in search of peace and started meditation at Nachiketa Tal.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Uttarkashi Pankaj Bhatt confirmed that Bharti was in Nachiketa Tal since Sunday. "We have provided security as per the norms," said Bhatt.
Sources said Bharti was observing 'maun vrat' and not talking to anyone. Nachiketa Tal is a small lake on the border of Tehri-Uttarkashi districts.
Last month, Bharti had gone to Gangotri and Harsil areas in the district for prayers and meditation.
--IANS
str/pg/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU