Uma Bharti in Uttarakhand for meditation

IANS  |  Dehradun 

In less than a month, BJP leader Uma Bharti has returned to the sylvan surroundings of Uttarakashi district in Uttarakhand in search of peace and started meditation at Nachiketa Tal.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Uttarkashi Pankaj Bhatt confirmed that Bharti was in Nachiketa Tal since Sunday. "We have provided security as per the norms," said Bhatt.

Sources said Bharti was observing 'maun vrat' and not talking to anyone. Nachiketa Tal is a small lake on the border of Tehri-Uttarkashi districts.

Last month, Bharti had gone to Gangotri and Harsil areas in the district for prayers and meditation.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 16:50 IST

