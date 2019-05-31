Ready to tackle likely swine fever spread from North: S. Korea

South Korea's agriculture ministry on Friday said it will go all-out on efforts as an outbreak of African swine fever in is "highly likely" to hit the South.

reported the outbreak of the swine fever at a farm in its northern Jagang Province, which borders China, to the World Organization for Animal (OIE) on Thursday, reported.

Of the farm's 99 pigs, 77 died from the fever, and the rest were culled by the North Korean authorities, according to Seoul's agriculture ministry.

Although African swine fever is not harmful to people, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available.

Since its outbreak in in August, the disease has spread to neighbouring countries like and

remains wary about the possible spread of the disease from through wild pigs that may cross the border.

"We have been already working closely with related organisations to cope with a possible outbreak of the swine fever in North Korea and enhanced efforts in the border areas," the agriculture ministry said.

Around 350 South Korean farms located near the border have been under close observation, according to the ministry.

Following the outbreak in the North, the ministry plans to conduct blood tests on pigs at the farms, with the results expected to come by June 7.

Fences are being installed at the farms to prevent potential contact between domestic and wild pigs as well.

measures will also be carried out at major roads in 10 cities and towns near the border, according to the ministry.

South Korea's unification ministry said it will seek ways to cooperate to stem the spread of African swine fever.

In November, the two Koreas held working-level talks on and agreed to share information on contagious diseases to combat and block the spread of contagious diseases across their border.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper, on Friday reported that is suffering from African swine fever which is "highly epidemic and very dangerous." It did not, however, mention the outbreak in the country.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)