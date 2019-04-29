Commander at Guantanamo Bay relieved of duty

US Navy Rear Adm. John Ring, the at - Guantanamo, has been relieved of duty "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command", the said.

US Army has been designated acting commander, according to the statement issued on Sundat. Hussey was currently serving as the deputy

"This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, human, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population," quoted the statement as saying.

Col. Amanda Azubuike, for Southern Command, told that the decision to remove Ring from his command had nothing to do with a hosted at the base.

She told he was relieved of command after a month-long investigation that began in March.

"The vast majority of commanders complete their assigned tours with distinction," Azubuike told in a statement.

"When they fall short, we hold our leaders accountable, which reflects the importance we place on the public's trust and confidence in our military leaders."

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)