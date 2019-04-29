Commander at Guantanamo Bay relieved of duty

-
US Navy Rear Adm. John Ring, the commander at Joint Task Force - Guantanamo, has been relieved of duty "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command", the Department of Defence said.
US Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey has been designated acting commander, according to the statement issued on Sundat. Hussey was currently serving as the deputy commander.
"This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, human, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population," CNN quoted the statement as saying.
Col. Amanda Azubuike, spokeswoman for Southern Command, told the New York Times that the decision to remove Ring from his command had nothing to do with a recent media visit hosted at the base.
She told CNN he was relieved of command after a month-long investigation that began in March.
"The vast majority of commanders complete their assigned tours with distinction," Azubuike told CNN in a statement.
"When they fall short, we hold our leaders accountable, which reflects the importance we place on the public's trust and confidence in our military leaders."
