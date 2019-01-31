Conclave on ailing Indian education system to begin on Thursday

-
A three-day conclave focusing on the ailing Indian education system will begin in Goa on Thursday, which will feature discussions by eminent personalities from home and abroad.
This is the fourth edition of the "Difficult Dialogues" conclave which in the past had focussed on issues like gender equality and India's place in global finance, among others.
The conclave will feature experts discussing educational problems in India including the quality, lack of access to it by girls and tribals, high drop out rates among secondary level school students and low level public spending by states and the Centre.
Some of the eminent personalities in attendance will include educator and Aam Aadmi Party member Atishi Marlena, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford's Department of Education David Mills, former Secretary of School Education Vrinda Sarup and India's Representative at Unicef Yasmin Ali Haque.
"Difficult Dialogues" founder Surina Narula, said in a statement: "There is a pressing need to work on policy change and this can only be done by bridging the gap between policy formulation and implementation for which we need to include the last mile implementers in the policy discussion."
The forum will also prepare a white paper based on the outcome of the discussions which will be presented MPs to bring about policy change.
The conclave will conclude on February 2.
