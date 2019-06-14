Congress CMs, key leaders meet over dinner at Nath's house (2nd Lead)

-
Amid the crisis in the Congress over party chief Rahul Gandhi's insistence to step down from his post, Congress' Chief Ministers and some other senior leaders met here over dinner at the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The meeting of the Chief Ministers, who were in the national capital to attend the meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council on Saturday, was understood to have been called to appeal to Rahul Gandhi to remain as party President.
At the meeting that lasted for over three and half hours, the Congress leaders discussed the party's drubbing in the recently-concluded general elections, party sources said.
A party source said that the leaders discussed the reasons for the poll debacle, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the party won the assembly elections in December last year.
The meeting was attended by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot), Pudicherry Chief Minister (V. Narayansamy) and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister (Bhupesh Baghel).
First to arrive at Nath's house was Digvijaya Singh. He left after around half an hour. However, he again came back to join the meeting.
Soon after him, Hooda also arrived and was followed by Narayansamy and Anand Sharma.
Gehlot and Baghel also arrived there after these leaders.
However, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was also supposed to join the meeting, did not come, citing health issues.
The Congress President offered to step down from his post during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, following the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The party managed to win only 52 seats.
Though the CWC rejected the offer, Gandhi remained adamant on quitting.
