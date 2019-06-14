Congress CMs, key leaders meet over dinner at Nath's house (2nd Lead)

Amid the crisis in the over party Rahul Gandhi's insistence to step down from his post, Congress' Ministers and some other senior leaders met here over dinner at the residence of Minister

The meeting of the Chief Ministers, who were in the national capital to attend the meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council on Saturday, was understood to have been called to appeal to to remain as

At the meeting that lasted for over three and half hours, the leaders discussed the party's drubbing in the recently-concluded general elections, party sources said.

A party source said that the leaders discussed the reasons for the poll debacle, especially in the states of Rajasthan, and where the party won the assembly elections in December last year.

The meeting was attended by former and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma, former Haryana and the Chief Ministers of (Ashok Gehlot), (V. Narayansamy) and Chief Minister (Bhupesh Baghel).

First to arrive at Nath's house was He left after around half an hour. However, he again came back to join the meeting.

Soon after him, Hooda also arrived and was followed by and

Gehlot and Baghel also arrived there after these leaders.

However, Amarinder Singh, who was also supposed to join the meeting, did not come, citing health issues.

The offered to step down from his post during the meeting on May 25, following the party's dismal performance in the elections. The party managed to win only 52 seats.

Though the CWC rejected the offer, Gandhi remained adamant on quitting.

