Congress fields Kirti Azad from Dhanbad

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Congress on Monday announced cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad as it candidate from Jharkhand's Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat.

The party also fielded Kalicharan Munda from Khunti in the state.

Azad, who represents Darbhanga in Bihar in the outgoing Lok Sabha, had joined the Congress in February.

A three-time MP, he was suspended from his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015 after some of his remarks were seen as violation of party discipline.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 23:42 IST

