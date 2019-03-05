Congress says no AAP alliance, Kejriwal alleges Congress-BJP secret pact

In a blow to the opposition's bid to forge a grand alliance, the on Tuesday ruled out aligning with the (AAP) for the Lok Sabha elections. The move prompted Chief Minister to allege a "secret Congress-BJP understanding".

The decision was taken at a meeting of the unit led by its chief and at his residence here.

"Congress has unanimously taken a decision that there will be no alliance with The decision was taken in Rahul Gandhi's presence and it is final," Dikshit said after the meeting.

While the unit was firm on not tying up with the from the beginning, the central leadership had been exploring the possibility of an understanding harping on the need for all opposition parties to put up a united front against the

The on March 2 declared candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, claiming that the Congress has already said "no" to the alliance.

AAP chief Kejriwal took to on Tuesday to express his anguish over the Congress' move.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote," said Kejriwal.

"Rumours (are) that Congress has some secret understanding with BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he added.

Even during the February 13 opposition parties' meet in which they had resolved to have a pre-poll pact to defeat the BJP, the Congress had appeared to keep its options open about tying up with the AAP.

A day later Kejriwal claimed that the Congress had "almost" said no for an alliance with the AAP.

The BJP had swept Delhi in 2014 winning all the seven seats.

