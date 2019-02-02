JUST IN
Congress to file nationwide FIRs on malicious campaign against Priyanka

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Targeting the BJP for triggering a "malicious campaign" on social media against Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress on Saturday said the party will file FIRs in all state capitals seeking police action.

The first information report (FIR) will be filed on Monday across the country by the Congress women wing All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), Sushmita Dev, AIMC chief, said.

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been named as the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh east, will formally take charge on Monday in Lucknow.

"Ever since Priyanka Gandhi joined active politics, several BJP leaders made derogatory remarks. While we chose to ignore them, it has triggered a malicious campaign against her on social media," Dev said, adding that the filing of FIRs will begin with Delhi on Monday, with the AIMC state presidents following suit.

Dev said the aim was to make politics a safer place for women.

"Today there are not many women politicians because often they are subjected to harassment like this. Our aim is to seek action not just for the remarks against Gandhi but all women who are subjected to such attacks on social media or otherwise," she added.

