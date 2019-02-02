Congress to file nationwide FIRs on malicious campaign against Priyanka

Targeting the BJP for triggering a "malicious campaign" on against Gandhi, the on Saturday said the party will file FIRs in all state capitals seeking police action.

The first information report (FIR) will be filed on Monday across the country by the women wing All India Mahila (AIMC), Sushmita Dev, AIMC chief, said.

Gandhi, who has been named as the Congress for east, will formally take charge on Monday in

"Ever since Gandhi joined active politics, several BJP leaders made derogatory remarks. While we chose to ignore them, it has triggered a malicious campaign against her on social media," Dev said, adding that the filing of FIRs will begin with on Monday, with the AIMC state presidents following suit.

Dev said the aim was to make a safer place for women.

"Today there are not many women politicians because often they are subjected to harassment like this. Our aim is to seek action not just for the remarks against Gandhi but all women who are subjected to such attacks on or otherwise," she added.

