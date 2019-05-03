Court grants bail to one in SC's order tampering case

A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to one of the sacked Supreme Court staffers who was accused of posting wrong information on the apex court's website related to a case involving Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani.
Additional Sessions Judge M.K. Nagpal granted bail to Tapan Kumar Chakraborty asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of like amount.
Chakraborty was arrested on April 7 along with his colleague Manav Sharma.
The sessions judge observed that Chakraborty has been "extensively interrogated" by the police for 10 days and no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody further.
The accused were terminated from the service of the Supreme Court after the incidents.
The Supreme Court had dismissed its two court masters Manav Sharma and Tapan Kumar Chakaraborty for tampering with its order in Ericsson's contempt plea against Reliance Communication Ltd.
