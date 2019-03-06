CPI-M asks EC to count VVPAT slips of at least 50% booths in LS polls

The Communist Party of (CPI-M) on Wednesday urged the to count the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips in "at least 50 per cent of the booths" in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

A delegation of the CPI-M led by party Sitaram Yechury, which met the full body of the EC on Wednesday, also asked the poll panel as to how it seeks to address the financial implication of electoral bonds "which will impact the level playing field" for holding free and fair polls.

"The delegation further urged the commission to take appropriate steps for restraining the ruling party from using images and references of jawans' sacrifice in Pulwama and the strike by the (Indian) as the men in uniform belong to the nation as a whole and not to any particular political party," the CPI-M said in a statement.

--IANS

mak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)