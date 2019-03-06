JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Meghalaya CM reviews performance on completion of one year in power

Business Standard

CPI-M asks EC to count VVPAT slips of at least 50% booths in LS polls

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to count the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips in "at least 50 per cent of the booths" in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

A delegation of the CPI-M led by party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, which met the full body of the EC on Wednesday, also asked the poll panel as to how it seeks to address the financial implication of electoral bonds "which will impact the level playing field" for holding free and fair polls.

"The delegation further urged the commission to take appropriate steps for restraining the ruling party from using images and references of jawans' sacrifice in Pulwama and the strike by the (Indian) Air Force as the men in uniform belong to the nation as a whole and not to any particular political party," the CPI-M said in a statement.

--IANS

mak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 18:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements