D'souza wins Bengaluru leg of AVT Champions Tour

The two-day Bengaluru Leg of AVT Champions tour at -- the resort -- here ended with former international and Bengalurus own David DSouza walking away as the winner. Another local face G.S. Ravi was declared the runner-up.

Playing at the Par 72 Eagleton Resort in play format, D'Souza ended up with a gross score of 152 with rounds of 79 and 73, respectively, over 36 holes. Ravi on the other hand scored a gross total of 159 with rounds of 79 and 80 over 36 holes.

In the four-man club team category 'Team KGA', comprising of David D'Souza, Pramod Kurian, and Sanjeev Mehera, was declared winners with a gross score of 487.

There were individual prizes for women golfers. The Best Gross Winner was with a score of 85 and the Best Nett who ended with a score of 74.

The AVT Champions Tour, meant for senior golfers and only the second national-senior (50 years and above) tournament, saw over 100 golfers participating in the Bengaluru Leg from 10 cities, which included star senior golfers like former Double gold medallist Lakshman Singh, the runner-cup in the individual age category of 65 & above, along with former All Senior who was the winner in the Indivudual category.

Also, Rishi Narain, former gold medallist and reigning IGU Senior All National Champion as well as winner of the first leg of the AVT Champions Tour, was the runner-up in the 55-59 individual age category along with former All India Senior who was the in the individual age category.

The inaugural year of Golf would be played across four locations in India. Classic Golf & country club hosted the first leg, and the second leg ended at the Eagleton Golf Course, Bengaluru over June 3 and 4. The third leg will be played in in Pune to be followed by the national final.

Four AVT Events, in this year, will be played to supplement the National Championship to provide the tournament practice to the Indian Team for the forthcoming international events, like and others.

