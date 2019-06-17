Days after Pakistan alert, 9 soldiers injured in J&K IED attack (2nd Lead)

Nine troops suffered after militants attacked their truck with an car-borne (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday, officials said.

"A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles with a vehicle-based IED while the patrol was moving in the general area of Arihal in on Monday evening," defence spokesman, told IANS.

"Troops all safe. Reports of attack on an convoy are unfounded and baseless," he added.

The attack on an army vehicle by exploding an IED placed inside a car comes just a few days after shared an intelligence input with that terrorists were planning to carry out a vehicle-based explosive attack on security forces in south

The input had said Al Qaeda terrorists were planning to avenge the killing of Zakir Musa, of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), a proclaimed affiliate, by the security forces.

Following the attack, reinforcements of security forces immediately reached the and cordoned off the area for searches. Security forces also launched a manhunt to locate the owner of the

"Investigation has been started in this incident. The owner of the car is being identified. Samples have been taken from the explosion site," a police source said.

Police sources also said nine injured soldiers have been shifted to army's base hospital in

Earlier reports said that militants exploded an IED under a Casper vehicle, extensively damaging it, as an army convoy passed through Arihal village. However, the army clarified that the damaged vehicle was not a Casper, but an Stallion truck.

Caspers are landmine proof vehicles used by the in the militancy-prone areas of to avert damage to the troops during convoy movement. They usually move ahead of the convoy to avert the threats posed by landmines.

--IANS

sq/vd

