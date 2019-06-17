Nine soldiers injured in IED attack on army patrol in J&K

Nine soldiers suffered after militants attacked an vehicle with an (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday, officials said.

"A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles with a vehicle-based IED while the patrol was moving in the general area of Arihal in on Monday evening," defence spokesman, told IANS.

"Troops all safe. Reports of attack on an convoy are unfounded and baseless," he added.

Police sources said nine soldiers had suffered in this explosion and have been shifted to army's base hospital in city.

With reinforcements of security forces immediately reaching the explosion site, the area has been cordoned off and searches are in progress, officials said.

Earlier, reports said that militants exploded an IED under a Casper vehicle, extensively damaging it, as an army convoy passed through Arihal village. However, the army clarified that the damaged vehicle was not a Casper, but an Stallion truck.

Caspers are landmine proof vehicles used by the in the militancy-prone areas of to avert damage to the troops during convoy movement. They usually moves ahead of the convoy to avert the threats posed by landmines.

