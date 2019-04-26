DC players participate in 'Meet & Greet' event

Apollo Tubes Limited, an Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Steel Pipes producing company, on Friday organised a 'Meet and Greet event with the players of team where two specially-abled young girls were felicitated.

The event witnessed the participation of players Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Trent Boult, and and Apollo senior management, dealers, customers and two special girls from SOS Children's Villages of

Addressing the audience, Dhawan talked about his association with Apollo and shared why the event was the most special one."The entire team, including me, are proud to be associated with a brand like APL Apollo. I have been a part of many such occasions but this one is exceptionally unique, for APL Apollo focuses on giving back to the society in an absolute sense."

APL Apollo also felicitated the two specially-abled young girls from SOS Children's Villages of with one lakh rupees each. These girls showcased the real example of passion and inner strength by winning a gold and a silver in Special World Summer Games, in Abu Dhabi, last month.

