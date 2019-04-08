Delhi gets new court complex for corruption cases

Newly constructed Avenue Court Complex, where all cases pertaining to corruption charges will be tried, was inaugurated on Monday.

Now proceedings against former Union and his son in the Aircel-Maxis case and the case, coal block allocation cases, and other high-profile litigations will be heard in the new court complex.

As per the High Court notification, all Courts of special judge, the (CBI), Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and labour courts in shall function from the Avenue Court Complex from April 9.

High Court judges, including Rajendra Menon, Justices and G.S. Sistani, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Avenue court complex, eight-storeyed building on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, which has 42 courtrooms, is the seventh court complex of the national capital.

who heard 2G spectrum allocation case has been appointed the District and Sessions Judge-cum- of Complex.

