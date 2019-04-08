Delhi gets new court complex for corruption cases

-
Newly constructed Rouse Avenue Court Complex, where all cases pertaining to corruption charges will be tried, was inaugurated on Monday.
Now proceedings against former Union minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case and the INX Media case, coal block allocation cases, AgustaWestland and other high-profile litigations will be heard in the new court complex.
As per the Delhi High Court notification, all Courts of special judge, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and labour courts in Delhi shall function from the Rouse Avenue Court Complex from April 9.
Delhi High Court judges, including Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and G.S. Sistani, were present at the inauguration ceremony.
The Rouse Avenue court complex, eight-storeyed building on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, which has 42 courtrooms, is the seventh court complex of the national capital.
Judge O.P. Saini who heard 2G spectrum allocation case has been appointed the District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge of Rouse Avenue Court Complex.
