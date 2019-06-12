Rains in J&K plains, unprecedented snowfall in Sonamarg

Unprecedented fresh snowfall occurred on Wednesday in and hill stations while heavy rains over the past 24 hours inundated low lying areas in the Valley.

Fresh, unprecedented snowfall occurred in the month of June in and areas of north Kashmir's district on Wednesday.

Reports of fresh snowfall have also come from the Zojila Pass and Drass town of district.

Authorities are constantly monitoring the situation and have kept all staff connected with flood and emergency duties on high alert.

Reports from district said some portion of Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road has been submerged at Hanjiwaira.

Many apple orchards in low lying areas have been inundated by floods in and Bandipora districts.

floods have also hit Sukhnag Nallah in district.

Weather office has forecast improvement in weather conditions from later in the day.

"Weather will start improving from today evening. We are expecting sunny weather from tomorrow in the Valley. Minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 6.6 in Pahalgam and 5.0 in Gulmarg today.

"Leh town of Ladakh division recorded 8.0 as the minimum temperature today", officials of the MET department said.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)