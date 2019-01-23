Design expo showing works of 20 young artistes to open in Delhi

A design exhibition -- opening on Wednesday at the Alliance Francaise here -- promises a reading of the emerging trends across Indias design-based creative communities "through the prism of young designers".

The ninth annual exhibition "Twenty Under Thirty Five" of platform Design X Design, presented by the Indo-French cultural centre and IF Studios will show the works of 20 designers under the age of 35, in design streams of architecture/habitat design, apparel/textile design, graphic/communication design and product/industrial design.

"The idea is to understand new trends in design, and what the future looks like through the prism of young designers," told IANS.

By putting forth works of young practitioners, the exhibition seeks to answer some of the design industry's burning questions: Is Indian design recognizable? Is there a vision guiding it? Can tradition and modernity, continuity and change co-exist in it? Is it culturally relevant?

The group show of 20 designers will showcase "the design philosophies, working methods and future aspirations of the 20 shortlisted design practices under the age of 35", Alliance Francaise said.

While the exhibition reveals the flavour of each design discipline independently, it also serves as a reminder that a composite and broader view of matters concerning design will have to be taken in order to take the next leap forward, it said.

The centre also specified the need to communicate with the society about the role of designers as makers of cultures.

The exhibition will conclude on February 7.

--IANS

sj/mag/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)