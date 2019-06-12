Heat wave may continue for next 3 days in Odisha

Six places in Odisha on Wednesday recorded 45 degree Celsius plus temperatures and the regional (IMD) issued a heat wave warning for the next three days.

As many as 15 cities registered temperatures above 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Western Odisha town Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature at 45 degree Celsius, while industrial town Talcher sizzled at 45.3 degree Celsius.

Both Hirakud and Sonepur recorded maximum temperatures of 45.2 degree Celsius, Titlagarh reeled under 45 degree Celsius, followed by Sundargarh at 44.5 degree Celsius and Angul at 43.9 degree Celsius.

Capital city Bhubaneswar sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius.

The regional IMD centre has issued a yellow warning for 17 districts for the next three days.

It said heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at some places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Boudh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Bhadrak districts over the next three days.

It also said monsoon was likely to be delayed due to the impact of cyclone Vayu.

--IANS

cd/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)