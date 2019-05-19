EC to re-examine PMO, NITI Aayog for violation of MCC

The has decided to re-examine the clearance it had given to and Aayog for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections, said sources.

The Commission had last week dismissed a complaint alleging that the PMO misused the Aayog for gathering information on Gondia, Wardha and Latur constituencies of ahead of Narendra Modi's visit.

The poll body had also cleared the PMO and Aayog despite suggesting that should be asked to know about whether any such information was sought.

The Commission had taken the decision as Chief and felt the that Congress' complaint was without basis, as the exemption had been granted to the to combine an official and electioneering visit.

The had sought comments from Kant on the matter earlier, but he denied any wrongdoing. Following Lavasa's dissent, the poll panel sent a second notice to Kant on Thursday. However, the has not been given any deadline to file a response.

Earlier this week, Lavasa recused himself from the Election Commission's meetings on deciding violations of the poll code, saying that his "minority decisions were going unrecorded". Lavasa had opposed five clearances that the poll panel gave to Modi and in complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Arora denied any rift in the Election Commission, claiming that news reports of a disagreement were "unsavoury".

--IANS

rak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)