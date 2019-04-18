EVM glitches mar voting in seven states

Technical glitches in machines (EVM) marred voting in seven of the 12 states that went to polls in the second phase of the staggered elections.

Faulty delayed polls in several constituencies in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In Odisha, glitches in many booths in constituency were reported while polling was delayed in six booths in constituency. saw both as well as Assembly elections.

Booths in Kendudihi, Bolangir and Kandhamal, G.Udayagiri and Baliguda in were also affected.

In Uttar Pradesh, malfunctioned and disrupted polling in Mathura, Bulandshahr and Amroha. In Fatehpur Sikri, voters created a ruckus at booth no 201 and 54 where polling was on hold for more than 30 minutes due to troubles.

There were also reports of snags in the VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail)- in Nanded, Latur and Solapur in which either delayed polling or stopped it midway.

Unofficial reports said at least 75 EVMs were replaced with spare ones in polling stations in Nanded alone.

Admitting that there were complaints against EVMs in some booths in Karnataka, said they were replaced soon.

"We have given extra EVMS to all the polling booths to replace any machine having glitches or malfunctioning. Technical officials have been stationed at the booths to replace them at the earliest to avoid voters waiting for their turn," added Sen.

In the Kanniyakumari constituency in Tamil Nadu, voters stood in queue in several booths for nearly an hour to vote.

Similarly, at a booth in Chennai, there was a technical glitch that delayed voting for about an hour.

Tamil told reporters that 384 faulty EVMs and 692 were replaced across the state. After that, polling went on smoothly.

problems were also reported in Bihar's Purnea, Katihar and Banka seats and in Ramban in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in

--IANS

pg/mr/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)