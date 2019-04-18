Moderate to heavy polling in Karnataka till 5 p.m. (Third Lead)

Moderate to heavy polling ranging from 45.34 per cent to 72.97 per cent was witnessed in the 14 seats in till 5 p.m. on Thursday, an said.

"According to reports and data received from the presiding officers in all the 30,164 polling booths, the average voter turnout was 61.80 per cent," told IANS here.

Dakshina Kannada saw heavy voter turnout of 72.97 per cent, followed by 71.75 per cent in Mandya and 70.28 per cent in Tumkur.

The lowest polling of 45.34 per cent was in Bangalore Central as well as Bangalore North and Bangalore South.

Bangalore Rural, however, registered 59.43 per cent in the first 10 hours of the day.

Polling percentage in other seats were 69.99 in Kolar (SC), 69.84 in Udupi-Chikmagalur, 69.33 in Chikkabalapur, 66.51 in Chamarajanagar (SC), 65.12 in Hassan, 63.20 in Mysore and Chitradurga (SC) 61.75.

