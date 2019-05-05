Excited to venture into web world: Bobby Deol

has started shooting for "Class of '83" and says he is excited to venture into the with the project, which is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's banner

"Excited to venture into the with 'Class of '83', a India original film directed by Atul Sabharwal," Bobby tweeted on Sunday along with an image of a clapboard.

"Class of '83" explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.

The "Barsaat" also has the film "Housefull 4" - a multi-starrer - in his kitty.

Bobby, who stole the spotlight again with new after the release of "Race 3" last year, had said: "I think post-'Race 3' I feel a positivity around me and the people who are meeting. All I want now is to keep that alive.

"Before 'Race 3', I met various people and approached a talent management company to take care of my work, but none came forward. I am happy that I have a team to look after my work now," added the "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se"

--IANS

nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)