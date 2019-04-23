Facebook hires Trump official as general counsel

Facing scrutiny from governments around the world over how it manages users' data, has hired senior as general counsel, overseeing the company's global legal functions.

A Donald Trump-appointed legal adviser, Newstead has advised the State Department on legal issues affecting US foreign policy since receiving confirmation in December 2017.

Newstead succeeds who would continue at to help with the transition, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Jennifer is a seasoned leader whose global perspective and experience will help us fulfill our mission," said Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's

Newstead currently oversees work on all domestic and international legal issues affecting the conduct of US foreign policy.

She has a global practice representing clients in cross-border regulatory, enforcement and litigation matters.

"I am looking forward to working with the team and outside experts and regulators on a range of legal issues as we seek to uphold our responsibilities and shared values," said Newstead.

The regulators across the world are closely monitoring and its senior management's role in mishandling users' data, especially the Cambridge Analytics scandal involving 87 million users.

The US federal regulators are considering the possibility of holding its accountable.

According to a report in The Washington Post, "the discussions about how to hold Zuckerberg accountable for Facebook's data lapses have come in the context of wide-ranging talks between the (FTC) and Facebook".

Facebook also named as Vice of Global Communications, succeeding

"John's deep understanding of the and his experience leading will be invaluable to helping us communicate the work we do at Facebook every day," Sandberg added.

