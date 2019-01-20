Facebook to set up institute for ethics in AI

on Sunday said it will create an independent in (AI) with an initial grant of $7.5 million.

In collaboration with the (TUM) in Germany, the institute will help advance the growing field of ethical research on new and will explore fundamental issues affecting the use and impact of

"The institute will conduct independent, evidence-based research to provide insight and guidance for society, industry, legislators and decision-makers across the private and public sectors," said Joaquin Quinonero Candela, Director, Applied Machine Learning, at

The institute will address issues that affect the use and impact of AI, such as safety, privacy, fairness and transparency.

"At the for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence, we will explore the ethical issues of and develop ethical guidelines for the responsible use of the in society and the economy," said Dr

The institute will also benefit from Germany's position at the forefront of the conversation surrounding ethical frameworks for "including the creation of government-led ethical guidelines on autonomous driving" and its work with European institutions on these issues.

