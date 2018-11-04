Fake Indian currency of face value Rs 9.82 lakh seized in Bengal

The (BSF) has seized fake Indian currency notes of face value Rs 9.82 lakh from a Bangladeshi national in West Bengal's North 24 district, an said on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, the BSF officials raided Halderpara village on Saturday and apprehended one Mohammed Sukur Ali, 41, seized the fake currency notes being smuggled from to

"The patrol party chased him and managed to apprehend him. 491 fake currency notes in denomination of Rs 2000 were found on him. The notes were wrapped with plastic and kept in a bag," Prabhat Kumar Singh, of BSF's South Frontier said in a statement.

Indian currency amounting to Rs 5,440, two mobile phones, two SIM cards and his passport were also seized.

"The apprehended person revealed his identity as Mohammed Sukur Ali, 41, of district in The BSF has handed over Ali, and the items seized from him, to station for further legal action," he said.

The BSF's South Frontier has so far this year seized fake Indian currency notes of face value Rs 34.48 lakh, and apprehended six smugglers.

