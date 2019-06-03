Fans have fun as Kohli and boys gear up for SA challenge

After playing their warm-up matches, Team has been gearing up for their opener against to be played at The Oval, here on Wednesday.

Amid the training sessions, the team has been seen having some fun times in England in order to keep themselves fresh ahead of their first match, the pictures of which has been regularly posted by the official handle of

On Saturday, the posted a picture of Indian all-rounder sweating it out alongside strength and conditioning (S&C) trainer Shanker Basu and asked Twitteratis to caption the photo.

Twitterati, who have been anxiously waiting for India's first outing at the showpiece event, promptly obliged to the request and decided to have some fun.

One user captioned the photo as "Every parent in malls stopping their kids." Another user made the reference of trending #JCBkikhudayi and captioned the image -- "Pandya: Chor re meko #JCBKiKudhayi dekhni jani hai."

During the practice sessions on Saturday, had injured his right thumb while practicing, thus giving a major scare ahead of India's opening clash against

However, it was later confirmed that he has not sustained any

The Faf du Plessis-led side, which have lost both their opening matches against England and Bangladesh, would be desperate for a win when they face the Men in Blue on June 5.

