Pel, Nirundorn advance to semis in ITF juniors

Pel of and of moved to the semifinals of the boys and girls singles, respectively, in the ongoing ITF Juniors tennis competition on Thursday.

Pel and Nirundorn got the better of Madhwin Kamath of 6-1, 6-3 and Dutch 6-3, 6-3, respectively.

In boys' Singles, eighth seed (Netherlands) bowed out having lost to Hanwen Li of 5-7, 3-6.A

In girls' singles, fifth seed Lunda Kumhom (Thailand) and seventh seed (Taipei) lost to (Kazakhstan) 3-6, 4-6 and (Philippines) 3-6, 6-7.

US based of Indian origin Bikramjeet Singh Chawla graduated to the semis when he thrashed of 6-4, 6-3. Han- (Taipei) and Tilwith Di Girolami (Belgium) proceeded to the semi finals of boys' and girls' events, respectively.

While Lin won a hard fought encounter against (China) 6-4, 0-6, 6-2, Girolami had it fairly easy 6-3, 6-1 over Shouran Wang (China).

There weren't many surprises in doubles. In the girls' category, top seed Weronika Baszak (Poland) and Federia Sacco (Italy) will meet the second seed Thai duo of Kumhom and Nirundorn in the final on Friday.

The Chinese pair of Li and Zhang won a tough fought match against Kabir Hans (India) and Han- (Taipei) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 and will meet the top seed Dutch duo Pel and Ouden in the final.

