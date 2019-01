Filled with pride, love: Bollywood celebs wish Happy R-Day

On the 70th on Saturday, a of celebrities

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: A very happy long live.

Salman Khan: 'Bharat' (team) wishes every one a Happy Republic Day.

Karan Johar: She is strong, resilient, relevant and all heart. She is India! Happy Republic Day

Sanjay Dutt: Looking at our national flag fly high fills my heart with pride! This Republic Day let's pledge to do our bit to make a country which the world looks up to.

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Republic Day. Jai Bharat.

Sonam K Ahuja: I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It's important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country!

Arjun Kapoor: Let's prioritise to be the change we want to see in our country.. Happy Republic Day.

Vir Das: Holidays like Republic Day are a pretty good indicator of who serves our country and why we should be grateful to them. Policemen, military, doctors, railways, sanitation and so many more. The people who work on this holiday are who we should dedicate it to.

Abhishek Bachchan: Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day to all.

Divya Khosla Kumar: Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day. Proud Indian.

Raveena Tandon: Happy Republic Day to all of you! Rejoice in the glory of and our freedom fighters on this republic day. Vande Mataram.

Dia Mirza: "Environmental protection is Patriotism in action". Happy Republic Day I Salute all who protect wild India. For they secure our health, secure what cleans our air, gives us water and life itself.

Vishal Dadlani: Jai Hind, my friends. Happy Republic Day to every Indian across the world. Read the Preamble to the Constitution Of India, and lets remind ourselves of how great we could be if we made this our personal mission statement too.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: We stand in honour of our armed forces and salute their valour for staying at the borders and protecting us against all enemies at all times. Thank you for keeping us all safe. Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind to the best armed forces in the world.

Rannvijay Singha: Jai Hind.

