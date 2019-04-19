Five workers die while digging well in TN

-
In a tragic accident, five workers engaged in digging a new well in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district were killed on Friday when a rope they had tied to their bodies for safety snapped, police said.
A police officer said that the rope snapped and the five fell down to a considerable depth and died.
--IANS
vj/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
