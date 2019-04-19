JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Scrapped 1,500 laws in 5 years: Modi to traders

Poll memes, dubsmashes take social media by storm

Business Standard

Five workers die while digging well in TN

IANS  |  Chennai 

In a tragic accident, five workers engaged in digging a new well in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district were killed on Friday when a rope they had tied to their bodies for safety snapped, police said.

A police officer said that the rope snapped and the five fell down to a considerable depth and died.

--IANS

vj/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 19:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU