Business Standard

5th victim of Uri gas cylinder blast dies in Delhi

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The fifth victim of a gas cylinder blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri died on Saturday in a hospital in New Delhi, officials said.

Four members of a family, including a woman and her three daughters, had died earlier after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Uri border town of Baramulla district on May 27.

Authorities had shifted the fifth victim of the family, a six-year old boy, to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for specialized treatment on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has given a cash relief of Rs 8.50 lakh to the father of the boy who has lost all his family in this tragedy.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 11:16 IST

