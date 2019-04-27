Former IAF officer's wife found murdered in Delhi home

The wife of former Indian Air Force Wing was found murdered in her flat at the complex in area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday when Neenu Jain's father who stays in same area continuously tried to call his daughter, who was ill since two days, to know about her condition but could not get through to her.

As Neenu, 52, did not respond to phone calls, he informed her husband Vinod Jain, who works with a private company and was on night shift, and rushed to her home in panic.

Jain, who also reached home, found that the wooden door was locked and went to the adjoining flat to see from its window where his wife was and found her lying dead.

He immediately informed A.K. Singh, of the housing complex, and the local police.

"During investigation, it prima facie appears that Neenu was murdered by some unknown persons. Her flat (635) was found locked and valuable articles and jewellery were found missing from cupboards," DCP Anto Alphonse said.

"She was probably smothered by attackers during her resistance. We have sent the body for post-mortem to know the exact cause of her death," he said, adding that police was also scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

