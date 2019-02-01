A higher consumption of fruits and vegetables may be associated with a lower risk of premature death in patients undergoing hemodialysis, finds a new study.

patients on are often discouraged from this type of diet due to its potential to cause a build-up of potassium.

The study showed that although a higher and vegetable intake is linked with lower cardiovascular and all-cause mortality in the general population, its higher consumption is associated with lower all-cause and non-cardiovascular death in the population as well.

For the study, the researchers recruited 8,078 patients.

The findings, published in of the American Society of (CJASN), showed that patients who had less than 10 servings of combined fruits and vegetables per week, had 10 per cent lower risks of death from any cause and 12 per cent lower risks of deaths from non-cardiovascular causes.

In addition, those who had more more than 10 servings had a 20 per cent lower risks of death from any cause and 23 per cent lower risks of deaths from non-cardiovascular causes.

"These findings suggest that well-meaning guidance to limit and vegetable intake to prevent higher dietary potassium load may deprive hemodialysis patients of the potential benefits of these foods. However, intervention trials of and vegetable intake are needed to support dietary recommendations for hemodialysis patients," said Associate from the

However, "future studies exploring the potential benefits of a whole dietary approach in the hemodialysis setting are also warranted and we aim to pursue them", noted Giovanni Strippoli, from the varsity.

