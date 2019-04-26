GIA, IGU commit to creating new frontiers for golf

-
The first day of the 8th edition of the India Golf & Turf Expo (IGTE) -- South Asias largest golf industry trade show, saw the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and the Golf Industry Association committing to explore new horizons for golf in India.
The day also saw key speakers which included D.Venkatesan, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism,Government of India; Peter Walton, President and CEO International association of Golf Tour Operators; Mike Orloff, MD-Golf Industry Central and Arjun Chowdhri, Chief Innovation Officer, PGA of America.
Indian Golf Union's Honorary Treasurer and Chairman of Technical Rules & Amateur Status Committee, Ishwar Achanta presented the way forward for the country's apex body for golf. A break-up of the earnings of IGU in the last four years from 2015-2018 amounting to Rs. 24.83 crore was also given by Achanta.
He stated that another Rs 50 crore is needed to drive a seven year programme for the development of golf which will concentrate on schools and community, clubs, state golf partnerships, developing talent, coaching and operations with maximum emphasis on talent development.
Speaking at South Asia's largest golf trade show, he stressed on the revival of The Indian Masters and The Indian Classic.
Rishi Narain, MD, Rishi Narain Sports Marketing and former professional golfer and Asian Games gold medallist said: "The GIA and IGU have been working really hard in order to make golf a mass sport. The initiatives suggested at the Indian Golf and Turf Expo shows their commitment towards the cause."
