GIA, IGU commit to creating new frontiers for golf

The first day of the 8th edition of the & Turf Expo (IGTE) -- South Asias largest industry trade show, saw the Indian Union (IGU) and committing to explore new horizons for

The day also saw key speakers which included D.Venkatesan, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism,Government of India; Peter Walton, of Operators; Mike Orloff, MD-Golf Industry Central and Arjun Chowdhri, Chief Innovation Officer, PGA of

Indian Golf Union's of Status Committee, Ishwar presented the way forward for the country's apex body for golf. A break-up of the earnings of in the last four years from 2015-2018 amounting to Rs. 24.83 crore was also given by

He stated that another Rs 50 crore is needed to drive a seven year programme for the development of golf which will concentrate on schools and community, clubs, state golf partnerships, developing talent, coaching and operations with maximum emphasis on talent development.

Speaking at South Asia's largest golf trade show, he stressed on the revival of The and The Indian Classic.

Rishi Narain, MD, Marketing and former professional and gold medallist said: "The GIA and have been working really hard in order to make golf a mass sport. The initiatives suggested at the Indian Golf and Turf Expo shows their commitment towards the cause."

