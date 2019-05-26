Giant replica of earth on display in Britain

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  London 

A giant replica of the earth went on display at the Liverpool Cathedral, Britain's biggest church.

Following its display in Hong Kong, the artwork is on exhibit in the cathedral in Liverpool until June 23. It was created by British artist Luke Jerram with detailed NASA satellite imagery of the earth's surface, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's an opportunity to see our planet floating above your head in Liverpool Cathedral," a spokesperson for the cathedral said on Saturday.

The 3D installation, also known as Gaia, rotates once every four minutes, 360 times faster than the real planet.

During certain times of the day, a special surround sound composed by multi-award winning composer Dan Jones will be played.

Liverpool's Deputy Mayor Wendy Simon said: "The environment and climate change is high on the news agenda and as well as being stunning to look at, Gaia is a thought-provoking piece of art which will allow us to appreciate the fragility of the world we live in."

--IANS

ksk/mr

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 14:14 IST

