A giant replica of the earth went on display at the Cathedral, Britain's biggest church.

Following its display in Hong Kong, the artwork is on exhibit in the cathedral in until June 23. It was created by British with detailed NASA of the earth's surface, reports

"It's an opportunity to see our planet floating above your head in Cathedral," a for the cathedral said on Saturday.

The 3D installation, also known as Gaia, rotates once every four minutes, 360 times faster than the real planet.

During certain times of the day, a special surround sound composed by multi-award winning will be played.

Liverpool's said: "The and climate change is high on the news agenda and as well as being stunning to look at, Gaia is a thought-provoking piece of art which will allow us to appreciate the fragility of the world we live in."

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)