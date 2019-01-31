Global smartphone market declined for first time in 2018

The overall global market declined for the first time in 2018, registering 4 per cent drop from 1,558.8 million unit shipments in 2017 to 1,498.3 million units 2018, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday.

The fourth quarter shipments for 2018 recorded a decline of 7 per cent, marking it the fifth consecutive quarter of decline.

had 19 per cent share, followed by and Huawei, both at 14 per cent, globally. with 8 per cent market share was fourth.

"The decline in smartphone shipments can be attributed to lengthening replacement cycles in developed markets like US, and Western Europe," said Tarun Pathak, Associate

Smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) tried to push sales by adding features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), multiple camera assemblies, full-screen displays and in-screen fingerprint scanners, etc.

"But consumers held on to their devices longer due to the absence of ground-breaking innovations and higher prices of devices being offered by the OEMs," Pathak added.

Huawei, OPPO and Vivo continue to dominate with strong performances in China, India, and parts of

and saw tough times as demand for their flagship phones waned due to competition from affordable yet premium phones from Chinese brands such as and OnePlus, the report said.

"The collective smartphone shipment growth of emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and others was not enough to offset the decline in China, which was responsible for almost one-third of global smartphone shipments in 2018," said

reached a record fourth position for the full year after two years of setbacks thanks to immense growth in

It has surpassed OPPO globally to take back the fourth position.

" (which owns OPPO, Realme, Vivo and OnePlus brands) is collectively the world's third largest manufacturer, even bigger than in terms of volume," said the report.

continued to have its sights on and should surpass Apple as the second largest brand globally in 2019 if it does not face any sanctions from the US the way was cut-off from American suppliers, noted the report.

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)